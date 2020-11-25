LADONNA (RALSTON) JACKSON, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, with her family surrounding her in Fort Wayne. Born in Mt. Etna, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Charles Frank and Gladys (Rittenhouse) Ralston of Huntington County, Ind. She graduated from Rock Creek School in 1963. She married Robert S. "Bob" Jackson III on Nov. 22, 1970 after courting for eight weeks. They lived in Huntington until 1972 when they moved to Fort Wayne. Bob and Ladonna raised their family while attending Calvary United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. She always helped at Calvary United Methodist Church and oversaw their Live Nativity in the 1980's-1990's. She had a spirit of helping and assisting anyone around her. She loved flowers, gardening, painting, and sewing. At a young age, she worked at Our Sunday Visitor in Huntington and then Kmart Distribution Center and Walmart for 22 years. She also helped Bob with the family business, Jackson Pest Management. Bob and Ladonna moved to Coventry Meadows where they were surrounded by great neighbors and great staff who will dearly miss them. She is survived by her two children, Robert Shoemaker (Jennifer) Jackson IV of Leo Ind., and Sheila Dianne (Sean) Hamm of Roanoke, Ind.; four grandchildren, Alexandra Underwood, Savannah Underwood, Celest Jackson, and Robert Shoemaker Jackson V; and three step-grandchildren, Kyle Hamm, Mikayla Hamm and Mikenna Hamm. Also surviving include her brother, Marvin (Linda) Ralston of Fort Wayne; and sisters, Gloria (James) Hudlow of Fort Wayne and Wanda (Terry) Helser of Annapolis, Md. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Bob Jackson on what would have been their 50th wedding anniversary. She is finally united in heaven with Bob. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harold Ralston; and sister and brother-in-law, Carman and Gerald Vaught. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Masks are required for all in person services. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn. Memorials may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church or the American Alzheimer's Association
"God Bless Ladonna Jackson"