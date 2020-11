Or Copy this URL to Share

JACKSON, LADONNA (RALSTON): Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Masks are required for all in person services.



