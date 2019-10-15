LaDONNA M. CUMMINGS, 68, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Born May 8, 1951, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Donald and LaVondah Cummings. LaDonna was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1969. She began working at Lincoln Life and was employed there for about 25 years. She opened her own consignment shop which she worked at for about three years. LaDonna then went to work for Fort Wayne Newspapers for a short while before working at Omni Source, her most recent job. She enjoyed selling Avon for approximately 30 years. LaDonna was an avid fan of Elvis Presley. Surviving are her siblings, Cathy Graham, Greg Cummings and Trisha Reynolds; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Humane Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2019