LaDONNA SUE EBLER, 72, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Born in Washington, Ind., on March 9, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Rosetta (Stoll) Ebler. She is survived by sister Carol Ebler; and many family members. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Cedarville Community Church, 12828 Main St., Leo, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Monte Sheets officiating. Mask Required. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 IN-37, Harlan, Ind. Burial at Leo Memorial Park. Preferred memorials to East Allen County Special Olympics
, 17215 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, IN 46797.