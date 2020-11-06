1/1
LaDONNA SUE EBLER
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaDONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaDONNA SUE EBLER, 72, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Born in Washington, Ind., on March 9, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Rosetta (Stoll) Ebler. She is survived by sister Carol Ebler; and many family members. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Cedarville Community Church, 12828 Main St., Leo, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Monte Sheets officiating. Mask Required. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 IN-37, Harlan, Ind. Burial at Leo Memorial Park. Preferred memorials to East Allen County Special Olympics, 17215 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, IN 46797.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hockemeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hockemeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 AM
Cedarville Community Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cedarville Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer Funeral Home
17629 State Road 37
Harlan, IN 46743
2606575308
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved