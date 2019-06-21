LAMOILLE "MOE" L. LAWRENCE, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born May 27, 1923, in Geneva, Ind., he was a son of the late Clinton and Zorpha (Reid) Lawrence. Moe was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Moe is survived by his son-in-law, James Pittner; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life for over 70 years, Dorothy Lawrence; a beloved daughter, Jean Pittner; brothers, Cecil, Willard, Ralph, and Thurl; and a sister, Mildred. Funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity English Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from June 21 to June 24, 2019