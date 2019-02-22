Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LANA JILL SCHIEFERSTEIN. View Sign

LANA JILL SCHIEFERSTEIN, 61 of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Born Aug. 25, 1957, in Anderson, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Donald and Mary Jane (Thurston) Ewing. Lana grew up in Summitville, Ind., and was a 1975 graduate of Madison-Grant High School. She attended Parkview School of Nursing, in Fort Wayne and graduated in 1978. She began her career as a nurse with Dr. Hastings and went on to work for Dr. Gonzales at Fort Wayne Neurological Center for the next 15 years. She finished her career with Surgery ONE in 2014. She was a lifetime member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority Theta Theta Chapter, founding member of The Card Club, Northeast School of Dance Mom, and was a volunteer for the Ronald McDonald House and Parkview NICU. Lana was survived by her children, Emily Schieferstein, Betsy (Nick) Schatko, Julie Schieferstein, and Jeff Schieferstein; sister, Gail Ewing; brother, Tim (Debbie) Ewing; several nieces, nephews, many friends and her faithful dong and companion, Poppy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael whom she married on Dec. 30, 1984. Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkview Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, visit



Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home

6131 St Joe Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46835

(260) 485-8500

