LANA SUE FOX, 76, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late James and Maxine Deitschel. Lana was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Angola. Surviving are her children, Pamela (the late, John) Gotschall, Craig (Teri) Fox, Gary (Brenda) Fox and Angela (Ty) Luginbill; brother, James Deitschel; and sisters, Diane Fritcha and Nancy Walter; 10 grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters; in-laws, William Fox and Donald Wunrow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fox. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green Street, New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the church. She will be laid to rest at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Central Lutheran School. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019