LaNELL MILLER

Obituary
LaNELL MILLER, 89, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Fort Wayne, LaNell was the daughter of the late Roy and Clara (Henschen) Monroe. She was survived by her children, Curt, Lowell, and Lisa Miller; and grandchildren, Emily and Amanda Miller. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Donald Miller. A private family graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 W. Main St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Miller family may be shared at www.HockemeyerMillerFH.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019
