LANNY L. "LANCE" STULTS
LANNY "LANCE" L. STULTS, 72, a long-time resident of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. He graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne and studied at IPFW and Fort Hayes State University. He was an avid sports fan, and played basketball and baseball throughout his life. Lance worked many years in the mortgage business. Lance is survived by his daughter, Lyndsey (Rachel) of Boston; sons, Adam (Anna) Sweden and Alex (Mandy), both of Winona Lake; one grandson, William Reginald; brother, F. Steven (Mary) Fishers, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest S. (Whitey) and Kathryn I. Stults; brother, William W. Stults; and sisters, Jacquetta Walchle and Barbara Lamle. A celebration of Lance's life will be held at a future date. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
