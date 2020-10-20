LAOUANE CHANTHAPHONE, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Kham phanh Chantha phone; son, Som Chantha phone; daughter, Kham Booker; son-in-law, Walter Booker; daughter, Chan Chanthaphone and Elizabeth Thongkoth; son-in-law, Lamphanh Thongkoth; and five grandchildren, Ashley Bui, Nicholas Bui, Zachariah Thongkoth, Paxton Thongkoth, and Reid Thongkoth. Funeral service is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), where viewing is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.