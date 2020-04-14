LARRY ALAN HILL, 63, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods of Fort Wayne. He was the son of the late Bernard LeRoy and Evelyn Arleen (Stewart) Hill. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He also worked as a stonemason traveling the country working on commercial projects. He is survived by one brother, Gary L. Hill of Fort Wayne. Services will be private. Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2020