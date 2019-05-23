LARRY ALLEN ENGLISH, 65, of Bellefontaine, Mo., passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home. He is the son of Mary Jane and the late Donald Ray English. Born and raised in Fort Wayne, he attended Concordia Lutheran School through 11th grade and graduated from Snider High School. He attended Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. After graduating, he was employed by Philip Dodge as a chemist; he worked at Philip Dodge and Elantis for over 35 years before retiring in 2017 due to ill health. Surviving are his mother, Mary Jane English; brothers, Terry R. and Barry E. English; Godbrother, Kent Adsit; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Gary Lee English. A special memorial service to honor Larry's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2019