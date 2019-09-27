LARRY ALLEN HARNESS, 72, of Columbia City, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Rita A. (Bermes) Harness; mother-in-law, Doris Bermes; two sisters, seven brothers-in-law, seven sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Dorothy Harness; brother, Michael Harness; and father-in-law, Charles Bermes Sr. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial to follow service at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 27, 2019