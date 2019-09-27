LARRY ALLEN HARNESS

Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Obituary
LARRY ALLEN HARNESS, 72, of Columbia City, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Rita A. (Bermes) Harness; mother-in-law, Doris Bermes; two sisters, seven brothers-in-law, seven sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Dorothy Harness; brother, Michael Harness; and father-in-law, Charles Bermes Sr. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial to follow service at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 27, 2019
