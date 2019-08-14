LARRY ALLEN SWIHART, 83, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Majestic Care, New Haven. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late James and Irene (Westrick) Swihart. He served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Yarnall and was employed with the Tokheim Corporation for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and could often be found at Hall's Restaurant in New Haven for his breakfast and black coffee. He is survived by his children, Richard "Tig" Swihart, Dawn (Dan) Friedman, Debbie (James) Cole, Mona Swihart, Melody Hull, and Sara (Douglas Stiverson) Swihart; brothers, Phillip (Sandra), Don (Pam Frane), Michael (Susan), Ted, and Thomas (Carol) Swihart; 11 grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with two on the way; and nine step great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert; and grandsons, Jeremiah Oberkiser and Nathaniel Cole. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturd,ay at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, with military honors. Preferred memorials are to Shepherd's House. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019