Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:30 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:30 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
LARRY BLAIR, 78, loving husband and father passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Born March 2, 1941, in Eaton, Ind., he was the son of the late William and Mardale Blair. Larry attended North Side High School. He served on the Fort Wayne Fire Department for 30 years and received several awards including the 2010 Retiree of the year award for unselfishly volunteering his time and talents to the preservation of the Fire Department History. He was a member of Kekionga Long Rifle Club, IAFF, HOG, and was on the board of the Fire Fighters Museum. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Barbra, and his family, boating, hunting, riding motorcycles with his friends, driving his Corvette, watching NASCAR, playing poker with his buddies, building guns, refurbishing cars and fire engines, and woodworking hobbies. He was dedicated to all restorations needed at the Firefighters Museum during his years of retirement. Larry is survived by his sister, Connie (Val) Ogden; brother, Tony Blair; daughters, Laura Hesson, Lisa Blair and Michelle Roebel; sons, Michael Peconge and Jeffery (Traci) Peconge; grandchildren, Brandon Thacker, Samantha (Paul) Pulliam, Rachael (Rob) Veenstra, Kyle Burke, Stephen Peconge, Kori Peconge, Ryon Peconge, Kaitlin Roebel, Zachary Roebel, and Austin Roebel; and great-grandchild, Raydyn Peconge. He was preceded in death by wife, Barbra Blair; father, William Blair; mother, Mardale Blair; sister, Jennith Blair; and granddaughter, Addison Ice. Funeral service is 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 14, 2019
