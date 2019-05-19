LARRY C. FREEMAN, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Larry was president and co-owner of Freeman Jewelers. He was a proud member of the Shrine, Masonic Lodge, and Lions Club. Larry was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church for over 25 years. He so enjoyed the lake, vacationing in Florida, traveling and golfing before his illness. He fought a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Larry loved being with his family and going to their games and other activities. His world centered on his family. He leaves behind a blended family of beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; wife, Ricci; Brian (Pam), Kristy (John), Melissa (Aaron), Cindy (Eric), Carrie (Scott), Alyssa (Garrett); Madison, Lauren, Aubree, Izzy, Lilly, Matthew, Nathan (Carly), Zeke, Zane, Drew, Mila, Harper. Also siblings, Susie (John), Bob; mother, June; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his father,Walter, and granddaughter, Celia. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday,May 23, 2019, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1505 Bethany Lane, with visitation one hour prior. A time of gathering and fellowship will follow at Gethsemane Lutheran Church after the service. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday May 22, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. In lieu of flowers preferred memorials may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church and .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2019