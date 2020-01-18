LARRY C. SMITH (1950 - 2020)
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Obituary
LARRY C. SMITH, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to . For full obituary, and online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 18, 2020
