LARRY D. GOSS, 82, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Evansville, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Larry was born July 7, 1937, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Wesley and Lois (nee Bowser) Goss. Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne. He taught engineering graphics for 26 years at the University of Southern Indiana, and 11 years at other universities. Surviving are his beloved wife, Rena (nee Glover); children, Sarah (Forrest III) Norman of Hudson, Ohio and Phillip (Dorota) Goss of Warsaw, Poland; grandchildren, Forrest Norman IV, Grant Norman, Helena Norman, Hunter Norman, Maurice Goss, Diana Goss and Benjamin Goss; sister-in-law, Dixie Goss of Alexandria, Va. and brother-in-law, Bill (Janet) Glover of Adena, Ohio; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin and Donald Goss. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 19 E. Main St., Hudson, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Markillie Cemetery, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019