LARRY D. HILL, 77, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Born on Jan. 31, 1942 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late John and Beulah Hill. He was a graduate of Central High School and retired from International Harvester/Navistar after 38 years. Until the last few years, Larry was active in Germanfest, bowling and golf, loved traveling and IU basketball, and was a member of the Fort Wayne Turners for over 40 years. He hosted hog roasts for friends and family for over 25 years. Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Carol; children, Kelly (Jeff) Hill-Darstein, Cari (Dan) Hart, Dean (Jiling) Hill; stepchildren, Christine Schneider, Craig Brockhall; grandchildren, Erek Tilbury, Jacob Neidigh, Carissa Fisher, Blake Reuille, Samantha Hill and Sophie Hill; step-grandchildren, Kainen (Sarah) Schneider, Katherine (CJ) Schneider; brother, Juel Hill. A Celebration of Larry's Life is from from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Fort Wayne Turners, 3636 Parnell Avenue. Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Turners or SPCA. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.



