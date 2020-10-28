LARRY DALE SCHAUMLEFFEL, 78, of North Webster, Ind., formerly of Charlotte County, Fla., passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Born March 10, 1942, in Marion, Ind., he was a son of the late Richard and Esther (Scott) Schaumleffel. Larry retired from Cox Lumber in Punta Gorda, Fla., in 2003. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed restoring antique tractors and participated in tractor pulls. He liked to fish and was everyone's handyman. Larry is survived by his wife, Janet (Huff) Schaumleffel; brothers, Garry (Susan) and Terry (Beverly); daughters, Sheri (Danny) Rowe, Kerri (Steve) Rubio and Terri (Jon) David; stepson, Keith Buckley; grandchildren, Ryan, Sara, Rachael, Isaac, and Elizabeth; and great- grandchildren, Dominic and Lucy. He was preceded in death by both his parents; and brother, Jerry. Service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with calling from 11:30 until time of service. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research BrightFocus
