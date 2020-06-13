LARRY DEAN MARTIN
LARRY DEAN MARTIN, 81, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Sept. 11, 1938, in Zanesville, Ind., he was a son of the late Cosie C. and Bessie R. (Prather) Martin. Larry was a graduate of Lafayette Center High School and was a member of the Indiana Air National Guard. Larry worked for Magnavox for 30 years and worked most of his life as an Auctioneer and Real Estate Broker, most recently with the Steffen Group. He was a lifetime member of Living Faith Missionary Church, and a member of Waynedale Lion's Club and Indiana Auctioneer's Club. Surviving are his children, Terry (Yvonne) Sell of Memphis, Tenn., Diana (Randy) Fry of Ossian, Laurie (Joe Jolly) Kruse of Atlanta, Ga., Roger Sell of Ossian, Jennifer (Steve) Luksha of Montana, June (Brian) Disher of Ossian, Cindy (Tim) Hinrichs of Roanoke, and Jill Brantley of Sarasota, Fla.; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Sharon Buffenbarger of Fort Wayne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith M. Martin, in 2018; three brothers, and four sisters. Visitation for the public is from noon to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Living Faith Missionary Church, 17718 Bluffton Road, Yoder (IN 46798). Visitors are requested to wear a mask. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Burial will be at Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville, Ind. Contributions in Larry's memory may be made to Waynedale Lion's Club or Indiana Auctioneer's Club. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Martin family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 13, 2020.
