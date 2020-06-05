LARRY DUANE HILSMIER, 79, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 29, 2020, from stage four cancer. Born Aug. 4, 1940, in Ossian, Ind., he was the son of the late Maxine Folk Hilsmier-Collins, and Homer Hilsmier. Larry attended Concordia Lutheran High School, class of 1958, and was ROTC Captain. He then attended Purdue University, Lafayette, achieving his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation he took a position with Chevy/GMC, in Detroit, for three years, at that point he decided to return to Fort Wayne and start his 40 + years career with International Harvester / Navistar. During these years, he was Supervisor/Manager at the main Fort Wayne IH Plant in Planning, Advanced Planning, and Plant Engineering until 1979. At that point IH was building a new plant in Wagoner, Okla., and he was given the opportunity to go from the Manufacturing side to Engineering. Upon the closing of OTO, he was transferred to Springfield, Ohio, beginning at the Springfield IH Body Plant, and then to the main IH Plant/Engineering Facility. After a decade there, he was transferred back to the Main Fort Wayne Engineering Facility, until his retirement on June 30, 2003. He retired as Chief Engineer, and was over the remaining engineering facilities under Navistar. Larry spent many years on the Our Hope Lutheran Church and School Council, as an Elder, and School Board member. In 2006, he was diagnosed with a genetic liver disease which eventually affected his kidneys. He received a double transplant at IU Medical Center, Indianapolis, Ind., on March 10, 2008, his goal at the time was to live to be 74, but he surpassed that. Larry's many hobbies and years of enjoyment included restoring classic cars, including three Corvettes, and later the special 1965 Mustang 2+2 Fastback. He and his youngest son, Kevin, restored it for Kevin to drive to Bowling Green State University. Later, in the last years, it sat for a while, and then he and his grandson, Ryan, began bringing it back again. He thoroughly enjoyed working with young people, coaching his sons Little League in Huntertown, to summer baseball in Wagoner, Okla., then following his grandson's baseball games at Carroll High School, and travel summer teams. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie J. (Betley) Hilsmier of Fort Wayne; daughter, Leesa (Steve) Hilsmier-Henschen of Fort Wayne; sons, Larry D. (D'Anne) Hilsmier Jr. of Atlanta, Ga., and Kevin G. (Janet) Hilsmier of Limerick, Pa.; eight grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; stepmother, Ruth Hilsmier of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law, Jerry (Bonnie B. Davis) Betley of Huntertown; sister, Pam (Gary) Drake of Fort Wayne; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Our Hope Lutheran Church, 1826 Trinity Drive, Huntertown, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Prefered memorials may be given to IU Health Transplant Hospital, Suite 4601, 550 North University Blvd., Indianapolis, IN 46202, or Our Hope Lutheran Church and School, 1826 Trinity Drive, Huntertown, IN 46748, or the Harvester Museum Fund, Ryan DuVall, Director. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 5, 2020.