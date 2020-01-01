LARRY E. CHAPMAN

Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
LARRY E. CHAPMAN, 73, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. Surviving are her seven children, 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, 12 siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at East Chestnut St. Church of Christ. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the church. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020
