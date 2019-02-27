LARRY E. JOHNSON

LARRY E. JOHNSON, 44, of Columbia City, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. He was born June 24, 1974, in Fort Wayne. He worked as a C & C Programming Technology Analyst for Paragon Medical Inc. since 2005. Surviving family include his wife of 23 years, Danielle Johnson; daughters, Ashley, Courtney and Emily Johnson; granddaughters, Miyah Andrews and Olivia Tanner; and grandson on the way, Mason Andrews; mother, Debra Loshe; brother, Johnny (Jami) Johnson. He was preceded in passing by his father, Larry Johnson; grandparents, Donald and Carolyn Loshe. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Danielle Johnson. Condolences may be left online at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019
