LARRY E. KLUTZ, 75, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, surrounded by his wife, daughter and son. born in Huntington, Ind., he was the son of the late Donald E. and Marie H. (Morts) Klutz. Larry worked in the grocery industry nearly his entire working career starting as a meat cutter at Snyder's IGA in North Manchester, Ind., where he met some of his lifelong and best friends. He later was a manager of various grocery stores in Fort Wayne including Maloley's, Lance's and Tom's SuperValue. Larry's joys in life included traveling, golf, reading, day trips to explore cities and towns, trying new restaurants and spending time with family - including his beloved granddogs, Margo and Leo. He enjoyed all of these activities with a large group of lifelong friends. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Jacque (Simpson) Klutz; children, Zachary (Tera) Klutz of Fishers, Ind., and Rachael Klutz of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; grandchildren, Alyx Woodfill and Julian Klutz; and siblings, Charlotte (Fred) Jarf of Oceanside, Calif., and Donna (Steve) Beaver of Bippus, Ind. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Larry's family would like to extend their thanks, appreciation and gratitude for the care Larry received from the doctors and nurses at Lutheran Hospital including Dr. Eustace S. Fernandes and nurses Nancy, Stephannie and Brandi, among many others.