LARRY E. RUCH, 85, of Rockwood, Mich., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019. Born Nov. 4, 1933, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Glen and Bernice Ruch. Larry retired from Ford Motor Co. Woodhaven Stamping Plant in Woodhaven, Mich. He loved spending time on his tractor, doing yard work, and attending auctions. He was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1952. He was the loving husband of Saranell Ruch and previously the late Iretta Ruch; dear father of Patrick (Amy) Ruch of Flat Rock, Mich., Gregory (Merrilyn) Ruch of Carleton, Mich., and the late Michael Ruch; proud grandfather of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Nancy Moore of Butler, Ind.; stepchildren, Terri (Rick) Underhill, Randy Dickey and Joni Duncan; four step grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Larry Moore. Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, followed by a graveside service at the Butler Cemetery. Scott Lanning of Butler Church of Christ officiating. Local arrangements by H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Butler. To leave condolences, please visit

