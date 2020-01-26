Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. LARRY EDWARD CUMMINS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DR. LARRY EDWARD CUMMINS, 82, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at his home. He was born in Harlan, Ind. on Feb. 3, 1937. Dr. Cummins, a long standing member of the American Psychiatric Association, provided psychiatric services to a diverse client population for over 50 years. He specialized in child psychiatry and over the course of his career assisted and cared for active duty military personnel, veterans, children, adolescents, and adults. Dr. Cummins graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine and began his medical career as a U.S. Navy psychiatrist at Camp Pendleton in Southern California. He served several years at Bethesda Naval Hospital (now the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center), in Bethesda, Md. He earned the rank of Captain before leaving active duty, and then practiced psychiatry in a variety of locations, including Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. At the time of his death Dr. Cummins had an active medical practice in Shelby, N.C. Dr. Cummins was a hardworking man dedicated to promoting access to mental health services for all individuals. His interests were broad, including music, gardening, painting, ham radio operation, and photography. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia McNeill Cummins of Shelby, N.C.; one brother, John (Keni) Cummins; two sisters, Peggy Gibson and Kay Bondarenko; one son, Josef (Angela) Cummins; two daughters, Tamara Cummins and Becka (Kevin) Davidson; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Dr. Cummins was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, three sons, and one daughter. A private Celebration of Life will be held with close family in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests if desired, that a charitable contribution be made in Dr. Cummins' name to the . "The Cummins family wishes to give sincere thanks to all the emergency responders who provided assistance and support during this difficult time." Arrangements will be announced by Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at

