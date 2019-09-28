LARRY F. MANIER, 78, of Fort Wayne, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Born June 13, 1941, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Harry and Ruth (Grim) Manier. He was a devout Catholic and member of St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church. Larry was an Army veteran. Larry is survived by his sisters, Phyllis (Wilbur) Milledge and Anna Bennett; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Manier; and brothers, Kenneth Manier, Gene and Jack Sabin. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, 1101 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Burial will follow the mass at the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 28, 2019