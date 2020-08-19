LARRY GENE HERBST, 79, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Born March 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Arnold and Mable Herbst. On Feb. 15, 1964, he married Carol Herbst, who passed away in November of 2019. He was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Fort Wayne. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and making memories. Woodworking was one of his favorite hobbies including building doll houses for his great-grandchildren. Surviving relatives include two daughters and one son, Kelli (Mark) Trivett of Goshen, Ind., Kimberly (Jim) Arnold of Augusta, Ga., and Kristopher (Sherry) Herbst of Fort Wayne; sister, Bonnie Parquette of Waynedale, Ind.; brother, Mike Herbst of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Fred Herbst and Maxine Tonkel. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 8918 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Pastor Jonathan Reish will officiate the service. A memorial gathering is from 10 to 11a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to the Heart to Heart Hospice 7221 Engle Road, Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.domccombandsons.com