Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY "TAD" HENDERSON. View Sign

LARRY "TAD" HENDERSON, 84, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Leo, Ind. Born in Rochester, Ind., he was the son of the late Donald and Isabel Henderson. Tad worked for AEP as a substation mechanic for over 24 years and previously with REMC as a lineman for 10 years. He was a longtime member of the Leo United Methodist Church. In high school, Tad earned the Rochester City tennis championship title, and he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, camping, southern gospel music and most of all spending time with his family. Along with his wife, he began Henderson Tours where he led tour groups to many places of interests around the country. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Henderson of Leo, Ind.; daughters, Cheri (Randy) Kipfer of Leo, Ind., and Lori (David) Ackerman of Zionsville, Ind.; four grandchildren, Nathan (Elissa) Kipfer of Fort Wayne, Randa (Tyler) Witmer of Leo, Ind., Josh (Ashley) Ackerman of San Diego, Calif., and John (Amelia) Ackerman of Fort Wayne; and five great-grandchildren, Trace, Cole, Samantha, Adessa, and Natalie. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, with calling three hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Cedars. To sign the online guestbook, visit



LARRY "TAD" HENDERSON, 84, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Leo, Ind. Born in Rochester, Ind., he was the son of the late Donald and Isabel Henderson. Tad worked for AEP as a substation mechanic for over 24 years and previously with REMC as a lineman for 10 years. He was a longtime member of the Leo United Methodist Church. In high school, Tad earned the Rochester City tennis championship title, and he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, camping, southern gospel music and most of all spending time with his family. Along with his wife, he began Henderson Tours where he led tour groups to many places of interests around the country. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Henderson of Leo, Ind.; daughters, Cheri (Randy) Kipfer of Leo, Ind., and Lori (David) Ackerman of Zionsville, Ind.; four grandchildren, Nathan (Elissa) Kipfer of Fort Wayne, Randa (Tyler) Witmer of Leo, Ind., Josh (Ashley) Ackerman of San Diego, Calif., and John (Amelia) Ackerman of Fort Wayne; and five great-grandchildren, Trace, Cole, Samantha, Adessa, and Natalie. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, with calling three hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Cedars. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com Funeral Home FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services

6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

260-424-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close