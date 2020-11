LARRY J. EBERLE, 72, of Fort Wayne, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born Oct. 4, 1948, he was the third of ten children and a son of the late Lawrence and Bernadine (Toby) Eberle of Starlight, Ind. He was an Our Lady of Providence High School (Clarksville, Ind.) graduate of 1966 and The United Electronics Institute of Louisville in 1968. He retired from Verizon (formerly General Telephone and GTE) in January of 2010 after 41 years and two months. He was a long-time member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church where he devoted many hours serving in the Knights of Columbus, ushering, and the former Men's Club. He was also a member of the Coliseum Lions Club and recently of the Huntertown Lions Club. His passion was gardening and sharing his harvest with others. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann; two children, Tim (Misty) Eberle of Auburn and Monica Eberle of Fort Wayne; two granddaughters, Payton Graber and Presleigh Burkhart; three brothers, Tom (Debbie) Eberle of Floyds Knobs, Ind., Paul (Becky) Eberle of Union, Ky., and Jim (Mary Jo) Eberle of Louisville, Ky.; four sisters, Diana (Jerry) Owens, Marie (Doug) Kaufman and Marilyn (Chuck) Shumate, all of New Albany, Ind., and Donna (Jack) Hoying of Centerville, Ohio; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; a close cousin, Martha Phillips of New Albany, Ind.; and four goddaughters. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sr. Anita Eberle, OSB, and Patricia "Tish" Eberle; niece, Megan Eberle; and cousin, Bill Phillips. Mass of Christian Burial is 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to A Mother's Hope, 5322 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46825; or Our Lady of Providence High School, 707 Providence Way, Clarksville, IN 47129. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com