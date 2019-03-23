LARRY J. RAMSEY, 58, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born on June 16, 1960 in Anderson, Ind. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation two hours prior. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 23, 2019