LARRY JAMES LENGACHER, 77, of Woodburn, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Born on March 28, 1942 in Hicks ville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Jacob and Maggie (Miller) Lenga cher. Larry was the president of his own company, Star Builders, and he belonged to the Fort Wayne Homebuilders Association. Besides spending time with his family, Larry was passionate about breeding and raising award winning Arabian Horses. He was a lover of classic muscle cars, especially Mustangs. Larry never met a stranger. He had a big heart and loved to help others. He touched many lives throughout the years and is remembered by his grandchildren as a "Legend". Larry is survived by his wife, Betty Lengacher; sons, Norm (Linda), Neal, Nick (Holly), and Steve Lengacher; 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one coming in September; sisters, Lou (Earl) Yoder-Martin, Joyce (Larry) Delagrange, and Jeanette Anderson; brothers, Vernon (Jeanine) Lengacher, Loren (Penny) Lengacher, and Lester (Beth) Lengacher; and six step-brothers and -sisters. Also preceding him in passing are his step-mom, Marie Lengacher; and a step-brother and step-sister. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Central Ministries Church, 5801 Schwartz Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the church. Burial will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Ministries Church. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019