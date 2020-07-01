LARRY JOHNSON, 79, of Avilla, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Whitley County on Jan. 4, 1941, he was a son of the late Oscar and Lea (Smith) Johnson. Larry was not afraid to work. He retired from Harvester after 15 years. He also worked for the State of Indiana Highway and owned a Bait shop and restaurant. He was a member of the U.A.W. Larry is survived by his two sons, Jerry (Linda) Johnson and Garry (Beth Ulrich) Johnson; a sister, Kay Bugert; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Johnson; and three brothers, Fay, Rex and Ken Johnson. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, with calling one hour prior to the service. Burial taking place at Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco. In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to Wounded Warrior Project. Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.