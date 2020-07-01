LARRY JOHNSON
Or Copy this URL to Share
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
