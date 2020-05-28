LARRY K. ANDREWS, 79, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy J. (Murphy) Andrews of Decatur; two sons, Jeffrey A. Andrews and Bill M. Andrews, both of Decatur; and a brother, David E. Andrews of Woodburn. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with reciting of the Holy Rosary at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with military graveside rites by American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. To sign the guestbook, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2020.