LARRY L. KOENEMAN, 69, of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. A Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 526 E. 52nd Street, Indianapolis (IN 46205). In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Accessibility Fund or to the donor's favorite charity. Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory and view the full obituary visit www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019