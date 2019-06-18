LARRY L. PERKINS, 74, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Larry was the son of the late Glenn and Joy Perkins. Larry graduated from Central High School. He work ed at H.W.I (Do It Best) for six years, prior to working for I.P.F.W. until his retirement in 2006. Larry was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, and American Legion Post 47. He was an avid Chicago Bears, Honda cars and motorcycles fan. He loved military history, working in his yard, reading, Formula 1 racing and the Indy 500. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Carol Perkins; children, Lisa (Rick) Locke, Jodi Carr and Lisa (Troy) Klepper; grandchildren, John "Jack" Carr, Jonah Carr, J. Michael Carr, Tiffany (David) Kennedy, Keaten Klepper, and Braxton Klepper; and great-grandchildren, Owen, Ellanna, and Benjamin. Larry was also preceded in death by his sister. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with a Vigil service at 4:30 p.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 18, 2019