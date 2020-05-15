LARRY L. THOMPSON, 80, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Ashton Creek in Fort Wayne. He lived in Fort Wayne most of his life. He was a North Side High School "Redskin" graduate. He proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for different businesses in Fort Wayne and retired from Industrial Engineering, Inc. Larry was a very big sports enthusiast. He loved watching Komet Hockey, NASCAR, Colts and Notre Dame college football. Surviving is his daughter, Prudence Ann Thompson; son, Ricky Lee Thompson; sister, Beverly (Steve) Bailey; sister Jenine (Tom) Fiechter of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie Jean Thompson; mother, Kathryn E. Thompson; and father, Claude "Tommy" (stepmother Mary Ann) Thompson. A Memorial service for family and close friends is Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, with the Rev. Ron VerLee officiating. Burial will be in Marion National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care. Memorials can be made to Easter Seals ARC of Fort Wayne, 4919 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.