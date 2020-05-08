LARRY LEE AMSTUTZ
LARRY LEE AMSTUTZ, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home. Born in Harlan, Ind., Larry was the son of the late Howard and Dorothy Amstutz. Larry served his county as a U.S. Army veteran. During his working career Larry was a truck driver and teamster for several companies prior to his retirement. He loved being outdoors taking rides around the town. Larry was an avid collector of classic cars and other memorabilia. Larry was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Darlene Amstutz; children, John (Melissa) Amstutz and Kaley Mayes; step-children, Kim (Susan) Springer and Tim (Jeanne) Springer; three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Marlene Amstutz; and sister, Elaine Koch. Calling is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Burial in Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo, Ind. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Animals Care & Control.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Calling hours
4:00 - 8:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Burial
Leo Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
