LARRY R. KELLEY, 79, of North Webster, Ind., passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 4:41 a.m. at Parkview Hospital - Randallia in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Feb. 8, 1940 in Hicksville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Ernest and Eunice (Hill) Kelley. He formerly attended Woodburn High School in Woodburn, Ind. and was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He retired from BF Goodrich in Woodburn and was a member of the North Webster Church of the Brethren in North Webster. He previously resided in Iowa and Woodburn, Ind. before moving to the North Webster area 25 years ago. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Kelley of North Webster; son, Scott (Lisa) Kelley of Ashley, Ind.; three grandchildren, Jeffery Kelley of Pierceton, IN, Larry Kelley of Ashley, and Kristina Kelley of Ashley; great-grandson, Jaden Ringler; sister , Mary Lou (Lee) Kellisen of Ohio; brother, Vernon (Rosie) Kelley of Hamilton, Ind. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Terry Kelley. Memorial services will be held at a later date in the Spring. Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd. 13 & C.R. 500N, North Webster, Ind., is in charge of arrangements. Memorial bequest may be given to the North Webster Church of the Brethren, 7281 E 600 N, North Webster (IN 46555). Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send condolences to the family in Larry's memory visit

