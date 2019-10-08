LARRY RUSSELL, 66, of Churubusco, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla. Larry was born Sept. 28, 1953, a son of the late Ernie and Hattie (Wylie) Russell. He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1971. He worked at Lincoln Food Services for 30 years, retiring in 2012. Surviving are his two sons, Adam (Aimee Bengs) Russell and Ben Russell; his daughters, Sarah Russell; a brother, Bill (Gale) Russell; a sister, Linda (Louis) Shelton-Bills. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ray Howell and James Russell. Memorial Service is 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco. with calling from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Memorials to Riley Children's Hospital. Condolences to sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019