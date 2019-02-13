LARRY S. HANSHEW, 80, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Wood view Health Care, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Samuel and Katherine (Painter) Hanshew. Survivors include daughter, Christine (Tim) Sweet - Geary of Fort Wayne; two sons, Jeffrey (Von) Hanshew of Mississippi and Timothy (Cindi) Hanshew of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Hanshew; and a brother, Thomas Hanshew. Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Rescue Mission in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 13, 2019