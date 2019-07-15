LARRY STEVEN ZELL, 74, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Lulu (Strahm) Zell. He attended Martini Lutheran Church, New Haven. He retired after 35 years with Zollner Pistons, Fort Wayne. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Larry was a lifetime member of both VFW Post 2457, and American Legion Post 330 of New Haven. He was also a longtime member of the Loyal Order of Moose 432, New Haven. Larry loved a good game of golf and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Gloria; daughter, Rachel (John) Brooks; stepchildren, Jerry Scheid, Larry Scheid, Terry (Sara) Scheid, and Cassi Scheid; sister, Carolyn (Kenny) Sauder; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Zell, in 2003, and son, Ronnie Zell, in 1972. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Martini Lutheran Church, 333 Moeller Rd., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor James Teasdale officiating. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial with military honors at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to The Shephard's House, Fort Wayne. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 15, 2019