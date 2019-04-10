LARRY W. RUNKEL, 72, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at his residence. Born in Winchester, Ind., he was a son of Harold and Wanda Runkel. He married Diane (Timmerman) Runkel on Jan. 20, 1968; she survives. Larry worked for 7 Up for 26 years and was a member of St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed gardening and lawn work. Surviving are his children, David Runkel and Kevin (Pauletta) Runkel; grandchildren, Wyatt, Smith and Everett; mother, Wanda Runkel; and siblings, Jerry (Mary) Runkel and Phil (Teresa) Runkel. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Harold Runkel. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl &, Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary Service at 6 p.m. Burial in St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2019