LARRY WAYNE EMENHISER, 78, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at his son's residence in Monroe ville. Born on Jan. 8, 1941, he was a son of the late Wayne E. and Beulah K. (Ehrhart) Emenhiser. On Oct. 6, 1962 he married Diane L. McNeal. She preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2014, after 51 years of marriage. He was a former member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Monroeville, and East Liberty Methodist Church, also in Monroeville. Larry was a self-employed painter, real estate broker, investor and auctioneer. He also graduated from Ball State University and taught Algebra and Physics. Larry and Diane were inseparable. They enjoyed spending time with family and supporting their grandchildren's activities and spending summers at Barton Lake. He was also an avid college basketball fan, especially Purdue. He is survived by his mother-in-law, Loretta McNeal; two sons, Greg Emenhiser and Chris (Tonya) Emenhiser, both of Monroeville, Ind.; one daughter, Dawn (Scott) Shepherd of Hoagland, Ind.; one brother, Rodney (Jenny) Owen and one sister, Becky Owen, both of California; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Larry was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Ricky Owen and Dennis Emenhiser. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation from 1o to 11 a.m. Rev. Kris McPherson will be officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. To sign the guestbook visit

