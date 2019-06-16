Guest Book View Sign Service Information Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home 520 North Second St Decatur , IN 46733 (260)-724-9164 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Decatur , IN View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Decatur , IN View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock 12912 Franke Road Monroeville , IN View Map Service 11:00 AM St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock 12912 Franke Road Monroeville , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LARRY WAYNE MILLER, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:57 p.m. at Parkview - Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne following illness spanning the last 6 months. Born Nov. 9, 1944 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Melvin J. and Elsie (Rohrbach) Miller. Larry was united in marriage to Joan Hockemeyer on Feb. 12, 1966 at St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock, and she survives. Larry served his country in the Indiana Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne. Larry was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock where he was an active member and served in various capacities as was needed. When in Florida, Larry and Joan attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Daytona Beach. Larry was also on the Board of Directors for the Win-San Condominiums in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Agriculture and farming were in Larry's blood. He was a lifelong farmer and continued with it until this past winter. Larry was also a sheet metal worker for 40 years. He was employed by various companies in Fort Wayne including Air Flow, International Harvester, C. Miller & Sons, and Dilling Mechanical. Larry loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. "You could find him attending many of their activities and being supportive in their ventures." Larry loved coaching and being involved in the youth of the community. He coached girls and women's softball for many years. He also enjoyed bowling, which he did for 40 years. Golf was another love, which he and Joan did frequently. They spent their winters in Florida so they could golf year-round. He also loved IU basketball, which he would watch religiously and caused lots of stress if a TV couldn't be found. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Joan Miller of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughter, Robyn (John) Fry of Fort Wayne, Ind.; son, Travis (Julie) Miller of Fort Wayne, Ind.; five grandchildren, Jarrod (fianc‚ Katie Strahm) Fry, Mikaela (fianc‚ Cody Sewards) Miller, Mackenzie Fry, Zachariah Miller, and Alexis Miller. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock, 12912 Franke Road, Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Douglas Christian officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur. Burial in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery - Flatrock. Preferred memorials to St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock; Worship Anew; or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit

