Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY WAYNE REDDEN. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

LARRY WAYNE REDDEN, 78, passed peacefully in his sleep Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home in Fort Wayne following a long battle with Alzheimers. Born Oct. 13, 1941, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Ernest and Esther "Judy" (Roemke) Redden. Larry was born with a congenital heart defect, he was only the third child in the state to receive life-saving surgery at Riley Children's Hospital in 1948. He made a full recovery and pursued many interests including his first love, Boy Scouts. Larry achieved scouting's highest rank, Eagle Scout, and dedicated his life to helping other boy scouts reach their fullest potential. His other interests were collecting rare firearms and researching locomotives that ran through Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. His summers were spent working on his uncle's dairy farm in Woodburn where he developed a love of animals and a strong work ethic. He attended Holy Cross Lutheran School and was a graduate of North Side High School. After graduating high school, he traveled to New York, N.Y., to obtain his education as a cameraman that led to a 36 year career with WKJG. Larry leaves behind his sisters, Janet (Ray) Gleason and Rita Fleck; and brothers, Jerry (Rita) Redden and Daryl Redden. Although a dedicated bachelor, he was loved by his niece and nephews as well as many close friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Redden; and nephews, David Campbell, Michael Campbell and Sean Redden. Private funeral will be held with burial in Highland Park Cemetery Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit



LARRY WAYNE REDDEN, 78, passed peacefully in his sleep Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home in Fort Wayne following a long battle with Alzheimers. Born Oct. 13, 1941, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Ernest and Esther "Judy" (Roemke) Redden. Larry was born with a congenital heart defect, he was only the third child in the state to receive life-saving surgery at Riley Children's Hospital in 1948. He made a full recovery and pursued many interests including his first love, Boy Scouts. Larry achieved scouting's highest rank, Eagle Scout, and dedicated his life to helping other boy scouts reach their fullest potential. His other interests were collecting rare firearms and researching locomotives that ran through Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. His summers were spent working on his uncle's dairy farm in Woodburn where he developed a love of animals and a strong work ethic. He attended Holy Cross Lutheran School and was a graduate of North Side High School. After graduating high school, he traveled to New York, N.Y., to obtain his education as a cameraman that led to a 36 year career with WKJG. Larry leaves behind his sisters, Janet (Ray) Gleason and Rita Fleck; and brothers, Jerry (Rita) Redden and Daryl Redden. Although a dedicated bachelor, he was loved by his niece and nephews as well as many close friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Redden; and nephews, David Campbell, Michael Campbell and Sean Redden. Private funeral will be held with burial in Highland Park Cemetery Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close