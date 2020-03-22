LARRY WILLIAMS, 79, of Ossian and formerly of rural Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born on Oct. 7, 1940 in Richmond, Ind., he was a son of the late James Bruce and Okabelle (Snyder) Williams. He graduated from Short High School and later Purdue University. He worked as an engineer for International Harvester, later Navistar. It was here that he proudly served on the team that developed the MRAP. He was a member at Calvary Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne and later Ossian First Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Fort Wayne Gun and Rifle Club. In his free time he enjoyed farming, gardening, riding his bicycle, and being with his family. Surviving family include his children, Todd (Tamera) Williams and Susan (Greg) Lawrence; grandchildren, Emily (Geordon) Percy, Andrea Kostoff, Taylor Williams, Tiffany (Drew) Morytko, Max Kostoff; and brother, Ted Williams. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Evelyn (Hartman) Williams; and sister, Bette Berry. A memorial service will be held at a later time and date. Inurnment will be at Emmanuel Cemetery, Rockcreek Township in Wells County, Indiana. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Cemetery or Ossian First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may left online and addition service information in the future can be found at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020