Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY WILLIAMS. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home 120 West Mill Street Ossian , IN 46777 (260)-622-4114 Send Flowers Obituary

LARRY WILLIAMS, 79, of Ossian and formerly of rural Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born on Oct. 7, 1940 in Richmond, Ind., he was a son of the late James Bruce and Okabelle (Snyder) Williams. He graduated from Short High School and later Purdue University. He worked as an engineer for International Harvester, later Navistar. It was here that he proudly served on the team that developed the MRAP. He was a member at Calvary Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne and later Ossian First Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Fort Wayne Gun and Rifle Club. In his free time he enjoyed farming, gardening, riding his bicycle, and being with his family. Surviving family include his children, Todd (Tamera) Williams and Susan (Greg) Lawrence; grandchildren, Emily (Geordon) Percy, Andrea Kostoff, Taylor Williams, Tiffany (Drew) Morytko, Max Kostoff; and brother, Ted Williams. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Evelyn (Hartman) Williams; and sister, Bette Berry. A memorial service will be held at a later time and date. Inurnment will be at Emmanuel Cemetery, Rockcreek Township in Wells County, Indiana. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Cemetery or Ossian First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may left online and addition service information in the future can be found at



LARRY WILLIAMS, 79, of Ossian and formerly of rural Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born on Oct. 7, 1940 in Richmond, Ind., he was a son of the late James Bruce and Okabelle (Snyder) Williams. He graduated from Short High School and later Purdue University. He worked as an engineer for International Harvester, later Navistar. It was here that he proudly served on the team that developed the MRAP. He was a member at Calvary Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne and later Ossian First Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Fort Wayne Gun and Rifle Club. In his free time he enjoyed farming, gardening, riding his bicycle, and being with his family. Surviving family include his children, Todd (Tamera) Williams and Susan (Greg) Lawrence; grandchildren, Emily (Geordon) Percy, Andrea Kostoff, Taylor Williams, Tiffany (Drew) Morytko, Max Kostoff; and brother, Ted Williams. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Evelyn (Hartman) Williams; and sister, Bette Berry. A memorial service will be held at a later time and date. Inurnment will be at Emmanuel Cemetery, Rockcreek Township in Wells County, Indiana. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Cemetery or Ossian First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may left online and addition service information in the future can be found at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close