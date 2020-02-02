LAURA LEE SPULLER, 66, formerly of St. Joe, Ind., died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home in Leo, IN. Born on Jan. 13, 1954 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Bonnie (Zollinger) Shidler. Laura was the Town Clerk for St. Joe, Ind. for approximately 10 years, worked as a shipping clerk at Scott's Grocery in Auburn, Ind., and also worked for Severn Trent. She loved gardening, painting, volunteering and spending time with her grandchildren. Family includes sons, Matthew (Rebecca) Spuller of Fort Wayne, Ind., Steven "Eddie" (Amber) Spuller of Westland, Mich.; daughter, Autumn J. B. (Matt) Hatfield of Angola, Ind.; grandchildren, Holden (Madison) Berlin, Andi Kohler, Avarielle Spuller, Lincoln Spuller, Rain Hatfield, Vila Hatfield, Ryker Spuller; brother, Michael (Lin) Shidler of Fort Wayne, Ind. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Kendall J. Shidler. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Ind. Memorials may be given to Riley's Hospital for Children, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200 Indianapolis (IN 46204-3509). Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020