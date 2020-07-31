LAURA LUCILLE BERSCH, 107, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. Born July 31, 1912, she was a daughter of Ulrich and Alydia Loos. She was baptized at St. Peter's Catholic Church, graduated from St. Peter's High School, and married to her beloved Calvin G. Bersch at St. Peter's on Sept. 5, 1928. Their beautiful marriage lasted for 70 years. She was a member of the Fort Wayne Women's Club, she volunteered as a Gray Lady at the Fort Wayne Veteran's Hospital and was a 25-year volunteer at the Santa Monica Hospital in California. An avid reader and well-traveled, she was beloved by her family and friends. Known all her life for her beauty, she had a generous and caring spirit and was loved wherever she went - a bright light in all the lived she touched. Although she lived in California for over 60 years a large part of her heart always remained in Fort Wayne with her family. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews; and one daughter, Noel, retired Cancer Research Specialist at the UCLA School of Medicine. On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, her ashes were lovingly joined with Calvin's at Fort Wayne Catholic Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store